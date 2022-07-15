To the Editor,
In 1645, Manchester-by-the-Sea was incorporated. That’s 136 years before we became the United States. Our roads and infrastructure are old and cannot handle the population as is. What I’m trying to say many towns, include MBTS, are not suitable or able to conform the State’s Affordable Housing regulations. SLV would be a disaster to this wonderful town. Traffic and Parking are horrific. Our sidewalks and roads are a mess. Potholes, lack of curbs, uneven sidewalks, especially on School Street, make it hard to walk on. Every time I walk my dogs, I’m afraid of tripping or falling.
And, what happens, due to economical reason, the developer walks away from the project. Who is responsible for that? In a changing economy, many developers don’t make it to completion.
The majority of the town do not want this project. You must listen to the people. They know what’s best for our town.
If we really need to comply to the affordable housing law, there are alternatives.
Sincerely,
Betsy Kross
Manchester