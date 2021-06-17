To the Editor,
Who owns the flagpole on our Town Common?
As President of North Shore Pride, a nonprofit organization with a mission of education and advocacy on behalf of LGBTQ+ persons on the North Shore, I requested to fly the Pride Flag on the town flagpole again this year. As we had done in 2019, the expectation was that the Pride flag would be raised on the town flagpole in front of town hall.
I was approved to do just that, until I wasn't. The BOS informed me that I could not raise the flag on the town flagpole for the following reasons (occurring in succession as disputed):
1. That our local Legion post informed the BOS that you cannot fly a flag on the same staff with the American flag. According to Flag code (being a veteran myself and the Past Commander of our Legion post) I know this not to be true. I provided the correct information to the BOS. Also of note is that our local Legion post flies the POW flag under the American flag on both the town and their own flagpole.
2. That our local Legion post informed the BOS that if you were to fly a flag on the same staff it would have to be smaller than the flag above it. At that time the POW flag was flown under the American flag and was approximately 3'x2'. This as well was a fallacy.
3. The BOS then informed me that the Pride flag could be flown on the streetlight on the sidewalk above the sign for the Police Dept. I have great respect for the Police but the history we celebrate for Pride month is the uprising against the then police brutality against the LGBTQ+ community. As such, flying the Pride flag for that commemoration over the Police sign and on a streetlight was both deflating and inappropriate.
4. The BOS then indicated the only option was to have the DPW hang a Pride flag from the pillars at town hall. BUT, the BOS had decided after my request apparently that all flags can only fly for two weeks. When was this decided, by whom? Was this a discussion open to the public? No response to date.
Thus, the LGBTQ+ community conceded. There was no Pride flag raising, the honor typically given to a youth or family struggling with acceptance from our community. So, I ask, who owns the flagpole on the town common? The Veteran Honor Roll website indicates that the Honor Roll is on the "Town" Common and that the project was funded by $50,000 in "Town" CPA funds as well as private donations. Is it still a flagpole for all residents of Manchester ... or for just a chosen few?
Special thank you to MBTS resident Crystal Condakes Karlberg and her family. For more information or to get involved please contact me at info@northshorepride.org.
See you next year!
Thank you.
Hope Watt-Bucci, Manchester