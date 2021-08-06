To the Editor,
The support and generosity of numerous individuals, families, organizations, and institutions in our community allowed us to award 130 scholarships to college-bound graduates in the Manchester Essex Regional High School Class of 2021. A sincere thank you to all who contribute to our local and regional scholarships – your investment of time, energy, and funding helps each recipient with the rising costs associated with college and post-secondary programs. We deeply appreciate your continued efforts to help make higher education opportunities possible for all students.
Sincerely,
Beverly A. Low
Director, Guidance & College Counseling
Manchester Essex Regional High School