To the Editor,

I hope you enjoyed the perfect weather on Saturday and were able to spend it outdoors. Like me, I’m sure you were happy not to be in the Memorial School gym, discussing zoning amendments. We should all thank the Planning Board and Select Board for their wisdom in postponing town meeting until the fall. For members of the Planning Board who have worked for years on the proposed changes, it was undoubtedly hard to put off bringing closure to the effort.