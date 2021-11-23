Letter to the Editor: Supporting Jamie Belsito, Running For 4th Essex State Rep
-
- Updated
Recently I had a chance to meet candidate Jamie Belsito who is running in the election for State Rep on Tuesday, Nov 30th. I’m voting for Jamie based on her advocacy for issues that will affect life in Manchester — among them, increasing environmental stewardship and housing diversity. The passage of the Infrastructure Bill brings potential for new funding opportunities for North Shore communities. We need a state rep who is focused on coastal resiliency and sustainability paired with transit-oriented, walkable community development that serves a range of incomes and life stages. On top of that, I appreciate Jamie’s strong advocacy for mental health, equity, and inclusion. We need representation with compassion for all people.
Please VOTE on November 30th!
Sincerely,
Laura Tenny, Manchester
Tags
Locations
Already a Print Subscriber?
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Most Popular
Articles
- MBTS Mask Mandate Expires Next Week, Though Monitoring Continues
- MBTS Town Meeting Approves Affordable Housing Approach, Rejects Chebacco Road Move
- MBTS Town Meeting
- Letter To The Editor: Stop Forced Needle Injections Into Little Children
- Ellen (Eileen) J. Bachman
- David A. Curran
- Letter To The Editor | MBTS BOH: Mask Mandate Deliberate Policy
- Thanksgiving Day football game
- BOS UPDATE | November 19th, 2021
- Apples Away!
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.