Recently I had a chance to meet candidate Jamie Belsito who is running in the election for State Rep on Tuesday, Nov 30th. I’m voting for Jamie based on her advocacy for issues that will affect life in Manchester — among them, increasing environmental stewardship and housing diversity. The passage of the Infrastructure Bill brings potential for new funding opportunities for North Shore communities. We need a state rep who is focused on coastal resiliency and sustainability paired with transit-oriented, walkable community development that serves a range of incomes and life stages. On top of that, I appreciate Jamie’s strong advocacy for mental health, equity, and inclusion. We need representation with compassion for all people.  
Please VOTE on November 30th! 
Sincerely,
Laura Tenny, Manchester