To the Editor,
We are supporting Catherine Bilotta for a seat on the Board of Selectmen in the upcoming election.
We met Cathy as a neighbor of our mother. Cathy now serves as a trustee on their condominium association. Cathy has extensive business experience and it shows. She approaches issues thoughtfully, compassionately and with an eye on making things work well while cognizant of the bottom line. Cathy does her homework. She works well with others. She takes the time to listen, to learn, to look at the alternatives, to observe and takes action in a well-informed, thoughtful way. She is a hard worker, responsive and will be an asset to our town in this position.
If you don’t know Cathy, please take some time to learn about her. I think you will agree that she is a great choice for our town.
Thank you,
John & Elaine Quinn
Manchester