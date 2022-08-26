To the Editor,
I am writing to let you know why I am supporting Virginia Leigh for Essex County Sheriff in the upcoming primary election on September 6.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Cricket is a weekly print publication mailed via US Postal Service to any US address that should arrive in your mailbox each Friday. Subscribers may also place a classified ad, free of charge that will appear in both the printed paper and on this website. Just need to change your mailing address? Click here.
Online Access to thecricket.com
Thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming clear after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming clear after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 4:41 pm
To the Editor,
I am writing to let you know why I am supporting Virginia Leigh for Essex County Sheriff in the upcoming primary election on September 6.
Our Sheriff's central responsibility is the effective and humane operation of the jails of Essex County. Because there is no Republican running for this office in the general election the primary will decide who will be our next Sheriff.
Virginia Leigh is a bi-lingual clinical social worker with over 12 years of experience in community health centers, detention centers and schools. Her vision and leadership will give inmates the tools they need for re-integration with their families and communities and lower the financial and social costs of recidivism. I know Virginia to be a courageous and committed woman. Please vote for Virginia Leigh for Sheriff on September 6.
Isabella Bates
Manchester
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.