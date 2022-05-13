As a registered civil engineer, I bring a unique experience to the Board. I have worked for the past 37 years at AECOM, a multi-discipline Top Five engineering firm in the world. I work in the water business line specializing in capital costing, planning and scheduling as well as engineering management. I am also certified by the Association for the Advancement of Cost Engineering as a planning and scheduling professional. I am a graduate of Northeastern University with a degree in civil engineering.
I am currently serving as the Planning Board’s representative on the Water Resource Task Force committee. I will bring my experience to watch over environmentally sensitive areas to protect our water supply, wetlands and coast. I feel I can use my education and experience to help preserve the unique charm and character of Manchester.
I will continue to work to maintain the scale and density in keeping with our Town. I will work to make our downtown a vital and stimulating place to go for our visitors as well as for our local businesses. I will also take care that our current infrastructure will not be over
loaded by run-away growth and development and that all future development remains consistent with our Master Plan. For the past 12 years I have served as the Planning Board’s liaison to the Community Preservation Committee bringing a unique engineering prospective to the committee as well as an avenue of communication between the two Boards. I pledge to work with our other town boards to ensure consistency of purpose.
In closing I’d like to ask you to give me the opportunity to continue to serve and I look for your support and vote on May 17.
Thank you.
Sincerely,
Ronald Mastrogiacomo
Manchester