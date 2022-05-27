To the Editor,

During Representative Seth Moulton’s seven years in Congress, Seth has put his all into not only improving America, but improving Massachusetts’ Sixth District as well. He’s proposed bills to improve our country’s infrastructure by creating national high speed rail lines. Such lines would create a cleaner, faster, and more reliable commute to work for millions of Americans. The process would create, by a conservative estimate, 2.6 million jobs over a five-year period. That means no more waiting for MBTA bus connections from one train station to the next. It means cutting your commute down to a fraction of what it once was. It means lessening our carbon footprint.