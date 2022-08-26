I am writing to thank The Cricket and its editor, Erika Brown, for the enhanced coverage of local politics. At a time when it’s hard to find informative, non-partisan, local news about the choices we will need to make, the “Political Pot” and other articles are helping to educate local voters.
The August 12 issue explained the new state representative district in a simple way and introduced the options for our new state representative. The coverage over the last few weeks has provided information about the local and state-wide candidates in the context of what they might do for Manchester and in a way other media have been unable to do. It is time consuming to gather information from the many candidates and choose the most revealing comments as you have been doing. Thank you for allowing them to present themselves and their campaigns in the pages of The Cricket. It is a public service that will help us do our civic duty of selecting our representatives wisely.
Thank you for your extensive reporting!