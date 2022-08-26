To the Editor,

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, the ZBA voted 5-0 to deny the Comprehensive Permit sought by Mr. Engler of SLV, LLC to develop Shingle Place Hill under M.G.L. c. 40B.  The ZBA made the determination that there were no conditions that could be imposed to adequately protect the safety of the residents with the single access road, steep grade and retaining walls and to protect the environment in this environmentally sensitive area.  After the edits we discussed Tuesday night are completed, we will file the Decision with the Town Clerk on August 30, 2022 and will post the final Decision to the Town website.  The 20-day appeal period will expire on September 19, 2022 and we expect Mr. Engler will file an appeal with the Housing Appeals Committee (HAC) by that date.  The Town will need to present its case to the HAC supporting the denial and why local needs outweigh the need for regional affordable housing.