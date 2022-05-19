To the Editor,
Sincere thanks go out to all of the individuals who turned out to make the Manchester Community Center’s 19th Annual Community Cleanup a success. It turned out to be a nice day and everyone pitched in to clean our town. About 65volunteers of all ages joined the effort to pick up garbage throughout the morning. Bags of trash were collected from Singing Beach, Masconomo Park, Black and White Beaches, the Train Station Parking Lot, the schools, Sweeney Park, Tuck’s Point and the streets heading into the center of town. It was a tremendous display of community spirit as families, friends and neighbors worked together to help beautify Manchester.
Participants were supplied with snacks, water, bags and gloves and set out to work at 9 a.m. Through the course of the morning we were helped by individuals, families and several community groups including the Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Daisy, Brownie and Girl Scouts Troops, Friends of Manchester Trees, Manchester/Essex Conservation Trust, Coastal Stream Team, etc.
A great big thank you to Captain Dusty’s for the delicious ice cream! We would also like to thank all of the teen volunteers, as well as our board members Patrick Meehan, Ashley Meany, Jason Jakes, and student board member Phileine De Widt.
The Community Center has made this an annual event, so if you missed us this year, be sure to join in the fun next spring! If you would like to know more about the MCC please visit our website.
Kim Kaner
Manchester Community Center