To the Editor,
I want to share my appreciation for the efforts of so many in Manchester who have rallied to understand and act on information relating to Manchester’s natural resources, affordable housing and the future direction of the town.
Many citizens, town volunteers and town employees have collaborated to share their knowledge and expertise, and many donors have come forward to facilitate these efforts. I think everyone’s contributions have been well-intentioned and helpful to Manchester remaining in control of the future direction of the town.
I also want to share my appreciation for the effective and skilled efforts of our Selectboard and the folks in our town hall. Their job has not always been the easiest job, and from what I have seen, they have served our town well.
I look forward to future collaboration with the many people who care about Manchester.
Sincerely,
Ashley Ochs, Manchester