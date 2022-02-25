To the Editor,
I have heard it said that this a wonderful community to age in. As a resident for over 50 years, I would like to acknowledge two incredible resources that are available in our community—The Manchester Housing Authority and the Council on Aging!
My aunt Muriel Duffy has been a resident of The Plains for the past six years. The staff at the MHA- Irene Frontiero, Nancy Feener, and Chris Rodier have made life for the residents and their caregivers so easy to navigate. I'd also like to thank the Board of the MHA for all their hard work, time and effort.
The Council on Aging with Director Nancy Hammond and Eva Keville offer a variety of resources— rides, classes, activities, social activities, healthcare support, and endless other things ... The Friends of the Council work nicely with the staff to keep our seniors well-cared for at their homes.
My aunt has recently moved to the Seacoast Nursing Center. As we look back, we both have great memories of the contributions to my aunt's daily living and happiness.
Warmly,
Mary Ellen Cook
Manchester
P.S.
Thank you also for the social group, The Golden Agers. What a great group for anyone over 60 in Manchester!