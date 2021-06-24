To the Editor,
In the published police reports for Manchester a few weeks ago, two warnings were given for speeding on Woodholm Road. Having almost been hit twice by speeding or distracted drivers, I would like to emphasize the importance of driving slowly on Woodholm. This is a very curvy road where vision is obscured in many places, especially now that our beautiful rhodies are in bloom. We have older residents who are frequently out for walks, children who may wander into the road, and plenty of wildlife. One of our most recent residents is a mother turkey with eight chicks.
Nothing is worth death or injury. Please, SLOW DOWN!
Meredith Tufts, Manchester