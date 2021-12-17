To the Editor,
I have been following the letters from various towns people about the Master Plan, the future of the town. My conclusion? Everyone is right from wherever they stand and whatever they see. No one sees the whole.
Can we stop this polemic? The word comes from the Greek, “polemos,” which means war. There is enough war in the world.
Can we stop this war and start listening to each other, and look for common ground rather than wholesale dismissal of contrary opinions?
Sylvia Vriesendorp
Manchester