To the Editor,
24 Hours! Between Wednesday and Thursday, I have run the gambit, of unbelievable sorrow and rage … and great joy and gratitude!
The Cricket has always been a hometown newspaper; with sadness for a loss, admiration for something well done, and happy, fun items.
The absolute shock of Wednesday, and the complete opposite of the photo of the Little League players high fiving the seniors winning in baseball is the acme of love, admiration and joy. The little girl with her tutu covered by her baseball shirt is pure Norman Rockwell! The USA at its finest!
Thank God we live in this town. Protect it, defend it, and cherish it!
Doris Crane Milne
Manchester