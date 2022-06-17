Bittersweet is the only word that truly encapsulates my feelings as I drive through the only town I have ever lived in. Before this year, I used to drive through downtown without a second thought.
Now, I look around as tourists flood the area with an unexplainable feeling in my heart. The next time I will be in Manchester for more than a few weeks will be next summer when the crowds of tourists return. It almost feels as though I will become a tourist; temporarily vacationing with friends and family for a few weeks at a popular beach destination.
While I still have the rest of the summer ahead of me, preparation for college has already begun. So far, I have already started by making lists of what I need for my dorm, submitting information that is needed before I arrive on campus, and so much more. Although I am aware of the approaching departure from the only town I have ever known, it still doesn’t feel real. I don’t think it will until I return back home for Thanksgiving, and it feels like my past world has moved on without me.
I am excited, don’t get me wrong, but change has never been my strong suit. I recently received all of my past transcripts from my many years in school. According to one of them, which was conducted before elementary school, unexpected change was not for me. Everyone says college was the best time of their lives, but I will believe it when I see it.
The main point of this was to talk about graduation, but that was honestly a blur. The anticipation of the events such as prom, senior week, and graduation for years did not prepare me for how quick it flew by. While I used bittersweet to describe driving through downtown, I am also using it to describe how I will feel for these next few months.
Saying goodbye to my best friends, my family, my home, and my town will certainly not be an easy task, but it isn’t really a goodbye, it's a see you later.