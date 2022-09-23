To the Editor,
Thank the Friends of the Manchester Library (FOML) and the Community Preservation Committee for our updated Library garden. The addition of native shrubs, perennials, and groundcovers creates welcoming spaces for visitors of all ages.
The new garden plan was created by Maryann Malarkey, Principle, Alberts Malarkey Land Designs. One of her multiple design objectives was to showcase the magnificent architecture of our historic Library with her plantings.
Liz Loomis, a FOML member agrees and thinks the new landscaping plan also provides an impressive front entranceway. The relocated planters and seasonal perennial flowers are very appealing.
Current FOML President, Sheila Linehan, likes the expanded curving garden beds. They provide a quiet reading alcove for the lawn table and chairs.
Designscapes, Lynnfield, MA, Founder Chris Drislane, planted the new garden and updated the drip irrigation system. He also provides periodic maintenance on the garden. Chris offered welcome advice on integrating the discovery path and Story Walk along the garden’s edge. These changeable children’s stories encourage active enjoyment by toddlers and young readers.
The driving force for the completion of the garden update was Becky Baun, former President of the FOML. Becky encourages everyone to contribute to our wonderful Library with their time or financial support.
Become a Friend of the Manchester Library today!
David Lumsden
Friends of Manchester Library
