As the May 23rd Manchester-Essex School Committee public hearing has come to an end, I continue to think back to the passionate support from high school students, teachers, and Manchester-Essex residents in favor of the FY24 MERSD Budget, which has many proposed ramifications which they all oppose in one way or another.

One of the main issues argued for was the continuation of the world language program, as many noted their experiences and benefits with the program.  In the proposed budget, the phased elimination of French, which includes imminent elimination in grades 7-9, drew a bulk of the concern, both with the Manchester-Essex public as well as myself.  

Paul Coughlin is a junior at MERSD who lives in Manchester, who is working toward Eagle Scout, and is working on a Civic Action project about World Language for AP U.S. History.