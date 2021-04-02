To the Editor,
Thank you for the generosity you have shown to keep the character of the town we all love. The outpouring of support to preserve affordable housing in the heart of downtown with the purchase of the five brick buildings at Powder House Lane has been remarkable. I am beyond grateful and proud to call this place home.
So that no one misses out on the chance to be a part of this wonderful opportunity I want to share that we will close the campaign on Monday, April 5. The funds are needed for NSCDC (the Salem nonprofit that specializes in affordable housing on the North Shore) to close on the purchase quite soon. Thank you again for all the ways you have rallied around something so important to the future of our town.
Sincerely,
Leslie Hammond, Chair, Capital Campaign for the Preservation of Manchester Affordable Housing