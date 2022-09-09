6 MONTH old KIDS? I have been revulsed weekly in July, and on August 19 by clerical error, seeing the BOH prominent front page health update vomit up "Remember, every Friday through the end of July Essex will be offering pediatric Moderna and Pfizer to kids age 6 months to those under 5 years old".
This mentality actually quite splendidly anchors five lunatic ideas being pushed to obliterate what is real and holds civilization together. It starts with (1) You exist because you were born from what the 2 sexes did --the male and female. (2) Then you grew from a baby well beyond 6 months into a child or kid and then an adult, during which maturation in reasoning ability and common sense your parents were hopefully appropriately in charge. (3) The lunatic idea that there is no such thing as objective reality and everything is "feelings", also ignoring real science, except that (4) any spiritual feeling or belief in any higher power or values, including Christianity or any religion, is nonsense or dangerous. And (5) the lie that we live in an irredeemably racist nation that began in 1610, instead of the United States of America that began, and was so-named, on July 4, 1776 and September 17, 1787 based on beautifully articulated principles seeking to protect everyone's God given freedom.
The same 6-month old children thinkers ply terms like tolerance, diversity, and sensitivity spiked with nifty self-serving new terms like gender affirmation. Some school boards and teachers teach First graders graphically about sexual practices and encourage them to think they may be the opposite sex and can take opposite sex names, even pushing puberty blockers and convincing confused children to demand permanent genital mutilating surgery. That men can be pregnant and give birth. Demanding feminine napkins in men's rooms and insisting that "breast feeding" is as demeaning as "Selectmen". Want every MBTS baby they can get their hands on masked and vaccinated and boosted with falsely named "vaccines" now proven deadly for them and protecting no one.
So, with no more male or female, no need for pesky interfering parents, feelings governing everything except that anything to do with God or spirituality is most curiously deemed dead or a terrorist threat -- there is chaos. And the new masters will fill the void with rules to indoctrinate a generation of children to obey and all think the same robotic and compliant way. Anti-American "Collectivism", some call it.
The harnessing of COVID isolation with today's high tech communications and mainstream media have provided a level of mind control power unimaginable to the pioneering tyrants of yore. Letting lunatic ideas pass in supposed polite tolerance – or out of ignorance or fear -- empowers them. Among the many wholesome health and governance people there lurk some beguiling monsters who slaver for more control over the most vulnerable -- your babies and children, to the horror level of castration (prominently in California). What to do? Well, folks, why don't we all just openly laugh at perverse, destructive lunatic ideas like the Big Five to try to laugh and mock them out into their natural oblivion.