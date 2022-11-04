There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
Drop in "Coffee and Conversation"
Every Monday 10 a.m. - 12.30 p.m. at the Congregational Chapel (behind Santander Bank) starting September 12. Hospitality (snacks) will be free and provided by The Friends of the COA. Our aim is to provide a regular casual social outlet -- coffee/tea and a snack, communal conversation, a place to get information about COA services and programs. We may play some cards, do a big jig saw puzzle, knit, play checkers or just chat – we are going to go with whatever works.
The Walk Massachusetts Challenge: You Can Do It!
This year, the challenge is open to everyone aged five years and up in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Walk with your family or friends, or on your own! The challenge runs from May 1 to October 31. In that time, as you complete the challenge, you are entered into a drawing for a gift card. For each person who completes their challenge, your Council on Aging gets an entry to win up to $1,000 for use with fitness programming. Go to online and register. Then choose a challenge based on a Commonwealth of Massachusetts fun fact. Then, enter your walking on the same website between May 1 and October 31.
Zumba!
The Manchester COA Zumba class will begin again on Tuesday, October 11 at the Congregational Chapel for an eight-week session. The start time is 10 a.m. Pat Martines, a certified Zumba Gold instructor, invites seniors to come experience the benefits of Zumba! All seniors are welcome – experience does not matter!
We ask that participants bring their own bottle of water. The Council on Aging van is available for anyone who needs transportation. (978) 526-7500.
COA to Walmart
On Friday, October 28, the Manchester COA van will be going to Walmart in Danvers. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
COA to Ocean State Job Lots
On Friday, November 4, the Manchester COA van will be going to Ocean State Job Lots Plaza in Danvers. Ocean State Job Lots sell an ever-changing array of household goods, apparel, pet supplies, kitchen pantry staples, and seasonal products (such as holiday, gardening, and pool supply) at a fraction of their typical price. You can also visit neighboring stores such as Savers, US Nails, or CVS. Van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Learn Chess
On Wednesday, November 9, the Manchester COA is pleased to offer an opportunity to learn chess and have some fun starting at 1 p.m. at the Congregational Chapel. Playing chess improves memory and is a great way to socialize. Topics include moving the pieces, opening, middle & endgame play, & tips and tricks for improving your play. Great for beginners, chess enthusiasts and former players. Refreshments will be served. Transportation is available.
Wegmans for Lunch & Shopping
On Wednesday, November 16, the Manchester COA is offering a trip to Wegmans in Burlington. Start off with lunch at their Market Café where you can enjoy sushi, pizza, sandwiches, salads or many hot, chef prepared options. Then spend some time walking around or shopping their enormous store. Check out the different departments from the bakery to the organic produce to the cheese section. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m. Return is expected around 2 p.m.
COA to Trader Joe’s & Walmart
On Friday, November 18, the Manchester COA van will be going to the Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx shopping area as well as Walmart. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m. Masks are required.
Mystery Ride
On Wednesday, November 30, the Manchester COA van will take our monthly mystery ride. The van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore; it could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches or all of the above and only the van driver knows! A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared! Pick-up will begin at 12 p.m. and return will be by 2 p.m.