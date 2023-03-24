Dad's car has been garaged all winter

Hand of elder man using a key to unlock the old car door on blurred background of outdoor parking with some trees. Once upon a time, Nostalgic memories concept. 

 Boontoom Sae-Kor

Dad's best-golfing buddy had an accident just before Thanksgiving.

His family had been worried about him behind the wheel for a while.  His car was a total loss, and he was fortunate to escape with a few bumps and bruises.  Initially, it shook Dad up, and he wouldn't drive.  Although he said, "I've always been a better driver than he ever was…"  My siblings and I agreed it might be good to garage his car for the winter.  Dad was okay with that, and we were all so relieved.  He has been driving poorly…for a while.  Realizing that he may not be the best driver anymore will be tough for a guy who always loved his cars and was the family's go-to driver for the longest time. His wheels were his wings.

Joanne MacInnis, RN, is the founder and president of Aberdeen Home Care, Inc., of Danvers, a concierge private duty home care agency in business since 2001. With 35 years of nursing practice, management and administration experience focused on home care and hospice, Joanne and her team specialize in advising and supporting families addressing the elders in their lives retain dignity and quality of life.