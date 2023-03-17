Golden Agers Coffee & Connections

Golden Agers Coffee and Connections

Every Monday (except public holidays), between 10 a.m. and 12 noon, Manchester seniors have been getting together at the “Chapel” (behind the Santander Bank) for Coffee and Connections.

This weekly social is hosted by The Friends of the Manchester Council on Aging, a volunteer group that supports the activities and services provided by the Council on Aging.  The Friends identified a real need for casual fellowship among town seniors.  The group also wanted to raise awareness of the existence and purpose of The Friends.

