Mushroom of the Week: The Joy of Winter Mushrooms

It may be surprising, but there are a few edible wild mushrooms that one can find during wintertime.  The good thing is that hunting them gives you something to do while you’re cross-country skiing or walking in the dormant woodlands.

If you find any edible species in the winter, they will have no bugs in them at all.  There is no insect hatch occurring in the winter.  Many wintertime species are also cultivated and sold commercially.  Still, they always taste much better when found in the wild, growing out of the natural substrate, such as decaying trees, stumps, and branches. 

