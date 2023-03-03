Winthrop Field

To tell the whole story of what has been going on at Winthrop Field, one must turn the clock back to 1896 when the Winthrop family constructed a series of underground clay drain lines in the field, eventually running out to Whittier’s Cove. 

The drain lines are connected by a series of manholes that enable the drainage system to be maintained.  As the field collects rainwater from the surrounding areas of Sunset Hill, Forster Road, and Jersey Lane, those on the Winthrop Field Committee assume the drains were built to allow the Winthrop livestock better use of the field.

