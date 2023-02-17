Did you know Essex has an Affordable Housing Trust that operates under the authority of Section 2-28 of the Town of Essex bylaws? Essex has only 2.7 percent of its housing stock officially recognized as affordable housing, which is well below the 10 percent of a town’s housing stock required in Massachusetts to be safe from 40B developments that allow a developer to disregard certain zoning requirements.
Residents can contribute to the Essex Affordable Housing Trust or affordable housing efforts by:
• making a donation to the Trust in money or real property
• deed restricting your rental property or other housing to be used specifically for affordable housing
• providing financial support for the construction of affordable homes by private developers (non-profit or for-profit)
• rehabilitating existing homes and apartments to convert to affordable housing
• increasing affordability in existing and future housing developments
• supporting development of surplus municipal property for affordable housing
• supporting to preserve restrictions on properties before restrictions expire
• supporting programs to assist low -- and moderate -- income homebuyers
• supporting programs to help low -- and moderate -- income families make health and safety repairs
• supporting education and advocacy to advance affordable housing initiatives
For more information, contact Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki (978) 768-6531 or bzubricki@essexma.org
