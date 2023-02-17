Did you know Essex has an Affordable Housing Trust that operates under the authority of Section 2-28 of the Town of Essex bylaws?  Essex has only 2.7 percent of its housing stock officially recognized as affordable housing, which is well below the 10 percent of a town’s housing stock required in Massachusetts to be safe from 40B developments that allow a developer to disregard certain zoning requirements.

Residents can contribute to the Essex Affordable Housing Trust or affordable housing efforts by:

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.