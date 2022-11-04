A fall Special Town Meeting is set for Monday, November 14 at the Middle High School starting at 6:30 p.m.  If necessary, the meeting will continue the next night.  A voter booklet containing all the articles and the detailed motions with the proposed new zoning language is available on-line.  Hardcopies are also available at Town Hall and Police Lobby, the Library and at the Memorial School during regular voting for the state elections (November 8, 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.)  Copies also will be available at the Special Town Meeting (the booklets are not being delivered to every household.)

Zoning regulations can be confusing.  A primary goal of the proposed re-write of the Town’s zoning by-law is to make the regulations clearer and more user friendly.  It has been decades since a cover-to-cover review and updating of the by-law has been undertaken.  One of the pre-eminent land use attorneys in the state was hired to assist with this much needed update using funds voters approved for this purpose back in April of 2019. 

