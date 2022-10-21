This adorable 5-month-old kitten is Wicca! She is a sweet gal who was rescued in South Carolina with her sisters – she is an affectionate cat who enjoys lounging by the window after a good play session! Wicca is considered a special needs adoption because she was diagnosed with anterior synechia and she also has scarring on her corneas likely from previous trauma. Her condition will have to be monitored by a vet in the future. If you take a chance on her, she is sure to return the love for years and years!
Please visit the following section of our website if you are interested in adopting: