Gardens of Japan

Japanese Gardens

Photo: Ryutaro Tsukata

Peter Grilli, President of The Japan Society of Boston, will be speaking on the art of Japanese gardens both classic and modern at the October 27 meeting of the North Shore Horticultural Society at 7:30 a.m. 

The meeting will be held at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall in Manchester. 

