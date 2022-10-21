Peter Grilli, President of The Japan Society of Boston, will be speaking on the art of Japanese gardens both classic and modern at the October 27 meeting of the North Shore Horticultural Society at 7:30 a.m.
The meeting will be held at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall in Manchester.
Throughout Japanese history, gardens have provided havens of beauty and tranquility for a densely populated society. The gardens have also embodied fundamental principles of Japanese design, spirituality and cultural values. He will introduce several of Japan’s most celebrated Imperial gardens as well as less-well-known private gardens that are masterpieces of landscape design.
Mr. Grilli is a well-known specialist on Japanese history and culture. Raised in Japan for most of his childhood, he went on to receive BA and MA degrees in East Asian Studies from Harvard University. He also studied at Waseda University and Tokyo University.
NSHS’s meetings are free to members. For non-members there is a $5 fee where the funds can be used toward an annual membership fee of $25 (individual) and $35 (family). Membership includes 10 meetings, see NSHorticulture.org for more information.
Free parking (conveniently located behind the church) is available for all meetings. Arrangements are in place for safe, social distanced in-person meetings.
