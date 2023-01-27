Meditation

The art of meditation.

Peace.  Calm.  Relaxation.  Thought control.  Earthy people sitting cross-legged on a mat with serene expressions?  This is meditation, right?  

Well, some meditators may look like this, but feeling a certain way or looking a certain way isn’t a goal of meditation. In fact, meditation has no goal or outcomes – it’s not about the correct posture or the hours spent trying to control racing thoughts.  Meditation is about letting the mind be as it is and knowing something about how it is in this moment. Sometimes it is calm and clear, and sometimes it’s restless and cloudy.

Want to learn more?  Ellen Alden will be leading free meditation workshop at the Manchester Community Center from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. January 30.  Info at (978) 526-7626

 