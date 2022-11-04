Jade Gedeon is wearing worn jeans, a cozy sweater and huge, I mean really huge, swan earrings.  What is nearly as remarkable as the slumbering cygnets dangling from her ears is how perfectly normal they seem; it all makes sense.  This is the world of Jade Gedeon.  A confluence of unexpected beauty.

The first time I noticed Jade was years ago at Essex Elementary where we were both in a cafeteria packed with kids participating in Messy Art Night, an event true to its name.  My kids and I were covered in plaster of paris and she and her family were delightfully coloring in a gorgeous and intricate coloring book.  I was taken with her because frankly she is stunning, but also because as a family they seemed to be existing in some kind of unique environment all their own.  Not to the exclusion of others, quite the opposite. It had the feeling of ease and light, it was almost ethereal and somewhat mesmerizing.  They had a subtle joy and beauty that, seeing it, left you feeling the way you might after a quiet day in the sea, or when you finish a marvelous novel that takes you far away.  This is Jade.  And this is what she has created, in her life, her art, and now in brick and mortar in Essex.

Kris McGinn writes features and columns on local life around Cape Ann. In 2020 she won two national writing awards from the National Newspaper Association. She can be reached at kris@thecricket.com.