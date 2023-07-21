Take Care what goes down

I am seeking the community’s help with a growing concern in the operation of our wastewater treatment system. Over the past year, the improper disposal of fats, oils, and grease (or “FOG”) has increased, leading to significant challenges and disruptions in our wastewater treatment system and processes.

It is essential for residents and businesses alike to understand the impact FOG can have on our sewer infrastructure and the environment.  While it may seem convenient to pour FOG down the drain (or just unwittingly), it can lead to severe consequences downstream.

Chuck Dam is DPW Director for the Town of Manchester-by-the-Sea