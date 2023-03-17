Last week the Cricket ran Part I of Peter Phippen’s article chronicling the efforts of the Great Marsh Coalition to restore healthy eelgrass populations in the Essex Bay. Here’s where we left off:

In 2019, we completed our mission, and the bed was self-supporting and even expanding.  Our monitoring of shoot density, canopy height, areal extend, and the number of plants with reproductive shoots showed that we had created a sustainable eelgrass bed.  So much so that a year after the final planting we were even considering using the newly established Essex River eelgrass bed as a donor site for future eelgrass restoration projects.

Peter Phippen is a hydrogeologist and coastal scientist with 40 years of experience in water resources management.  He is currently coordinator of the Eight Towns and the Great Marsh Committee, a division of the MassBays National Estuary Partnership and the Merrimack Valley.