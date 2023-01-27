Local Nonprofits Director

Open Door Executive Director Julie LaFontaine.

On Cape Ann, where there is a need, the community always seems to respond.

That is the message received by numerous non-profits located in the area from those who live in it.  In an age where inflation and COVID pose barriers on a daily basis to accomplishing traditional goals and benchmarks, local non-profits have gotten creative, and the community has responded.

