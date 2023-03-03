Too Rich for Manchester

In 1725, aged 31, Samuel Lee Jr. built a fine house opposite Manchester’s town landing (site of 19 Central St., seen here c.1890).  He would be elected town clerk from 1725 to 1738; and he was appointed justice of the peace, in February 1734.  (Illustration: Manchester Historical Museum)

This the first of two articles on Manchester’s 18th century son, Samuel Lee.

Samuel Lee (1694-1753), 49, moved with his family to Marblehead in 1743.  It was a bustling seaport, with a large fishery, a growing merchant fleet, and 4,000 inhabitants.  The town that they left behind, Manchester, across Salem Sound, was a village of a few dozen fishermen and farmers.