Mockingbird chicks

Northern Mockingbird chicks (Courtesy photo)

Tweetings, fellow birders!  Thanks for flying in to read this column.

This week we're going to take a look at a splendid specimen that has a genuine knack for impersonation.  They're not quite as good as Rich Little but odds are they can fool most of us with their curious songs.  So put down that Harper Lee novel and let's see what we can learn about this backyard buddy.