Greetings boaters. It’s almost September, and there’s a lot going on to report from the Harbormaster’s office in Manchester right now. Let’s get to it.
Mooring Use
Moorings have been reassigned! Please be advised, if you did not use your mooring last year and you did not have your vessel on the mooring by June 30th you likely no longer have a mooring.
This includes Magnolia and Back Beach.
The 400+ people on the waitlist will be grateful if you fail to use your mooring according to regulation. The Harbor Department will have noted moorings that remained unused after June 30 and designated them for assignment immediately. This will be a use it or lose it season for many.
Flare Disposal
A big thank you to the Massachusetts State Police, Gloucester Fire Department and Gloucester Harbor Department! All those old flares you have been leaving with the harbormaster over the last decade were safely disposed of. Glad to be rid of them!
Don’t forget to check the dates on your current flares. If it is time to replace them you might consider the new battery powered Visual Distress Signal. No more old flares to pawn off just a fresh battery.
You can still give your old flares to the harbormaster.
Hurricane Season
Boating season is here and so is hurricane season.
What should you do to prepare? Start with a plan for your vessel in the event a storm does come. Secondly and maybe more important, pay attention to the weather! Put a weather app on your phone and request alerts for bad weather of all types. If you cannot put your boat on a trailer, you should be speaking with your boatyard about hauling options.
A copy of the Manchester Storm plan is attached. Hope for the best, plan for the worst.
Massachusetts “Coastsweep” Event
Manchester Marine is hosting a Coastsweep Clean Up Event throughout the weekend of August 20.
Volunteers are invited to come down to the marina’s Fuel Dock to register, receive instructions and supplies between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Come by before you head off to one of Cape Ann’s beautiful stretches of coastline or out on the boat to see what marine debris you can collect and record while enjoying your summer day out. All collected trash can be brought down to Manchester Marine for disposal by 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 21.
Marine debris is trash, fishing line, and other items that get into the ocean and onto the shore. Coastsweep, the statewide beach cleanup sponsored by the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management (CZM), works to remove marine debris in Massachusetts. Coastsweep is part of Ocean Conservancy's International Coastal Cleanup, where volunteers worldwide collect marine debris and record data to help identify its sources and develop education and policy initiatives to reduce it.
In an effort to minimize our footprint during this event, if possible, please bring your own reusable gloves (ex: gardening or dishwashing). If not, protective equipment will be provided.
For further information on the event, please contact Prunie at pbrox@manchestermarine.com.
May Craft Launch Party
Mark your calendars, one week from today boats and beers! Crocker's Boatyard is the newest dealer for May Craft Boats and the public is invited down to check it all out. Friday, August 19 from 5 - 7 p.m. True North Ale Company from Ipswich will be bringing its beer truck and Braveo By The Sea will supply the pizza.
Marine Mammals
A beached whale, dolphin or porpoise should be reported immediately and left alone pending further instruction. Call the NOAA 24-hour Marine Animal Hotline: (866) 755-6622. Please leave your name and a phone number where you can be reached.
Sea turtles in our region do not typically come ashore unless they are seriously debilitated. Call the 24-hour Marine Animal Hotline: (866) 755-6622.
Seals belong on the beach. It’s normal. What should you do if you spot a seal on the beach?
Keep people and dogs 150 feet away from the seal. Does the seal look injured or unhealthy? If so, please call (866) 755-6622 or call me, your harbormaster. All marine mammals are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act. This law makes it illegal to touch, disturb, feed or otherwise harass marine mammals without authorization.
Manchester Draw Hours 0f Operation
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Bridge at “Mile 1.0” in Manchester has been operating as follows: the draw shall open from Memorial Day thru September 30 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. From Memorial Day and from October 1 to November 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. At all other times, the draw shall open on signal with at least four hours of notice. Call (617) 222-6114.
Towing Policy
Manchester Harbormaster only tows those vessels that are in immediate danger or present a potential environmental hazard. Please contact a towing or salvage operator should you need to be towed.
Towing Insurance
What happens when you breakdown or run out of gas or some other unforeseen event that ruins a perfectly nice boating day? If you are lucky enough to be in an area where the community allows towing by the harbormaster help is nearby and probably free. Many communities including Manchester do not allow towing unless there is risk to life or property involved, otherwise you will pay large sums for towing service. It would be wise to consider the purchase of towing insurance from your insurance company, Seatow or Tow Boat US. For a reasonable rate you will potentially avoid paying thousands in towing fees.
Think about it and plan ahead.
Harbormaster office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Hours will vary depending on training, Safe Boating classes and meetings. Feel free to call before coming to the office. And if you do come in, please stick to safe distancing requirements.
Finally, be vigilant and notify the harbormaster of any missing or off station aids to navigation. The latest Manchester Harbor Rules and Regulations are posted on the Harbormaster website.