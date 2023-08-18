Local students enrolled in college have returned from their academic year, but we continue to receive news from colleges and universities across the country announcing successes by local students. We’re happy to see that so many are doing well and have achieved academic honors:
We’re continuing with news on local graduation milestones.
At Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, NY, Manchester’s Corinna Dorr received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychological Science during the school’s 2023 Commencement Ceremonies held in May. Dorr is the child of Elena W. Dorr and Glenn B. Dorr, III and studied abroad in Galway, Ireland while at HWS. City Year Co-Founder Alan Khazei, one of the nation’s leading advocates for national service and social entrepreneurship, delivered the 2023 Commencement Address.
Then, in Danvers, North Shore Community College President William Heineman announced that three local individuals recently participated in the school’s commencement ceremonies. In Essex, Maggie Richards and in Manchester Lillian Calandra and Patrick Willwerth all successfully received their degrees from the school.
Congratulations to all.