The academic year is feeling different this year for local students who are “off” at college or university (or even boarding schools). But we’re happy to see reporting that shows many are doing well and have achieved academic honors:
Julia Przesiek of Manchester graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in African studies-government and anthropology from St. Lawrence University as one of the more than 450 members of the university's Class of 2021, held Sunday, April 18. Founded in 1856, St. Lawrence University is a private, independent liberal arts institution of about 2,500 students located in Canton, New York. The educational opportunities at St. Lawrence inspire students and prepare them to be critical and creative thinkers, to find a compass for their lives and careers, and to pursue knowledge and understanding for the benefit of themselves, humanity and the planet.
Students helps raise Over $140k for the UVM Children's Hospital
Three local students attending University of Vermont have helped raise $140,814 for the University of Vermont Children's Hospital through active participation in RALLYTHON, UVM's annual year-long student-led fundraiser and 12-hour dance marathon in support of Vermont's local Children's Miracle Network Hospital. Maximilian Hahn, Ike Moloney, and Luke Schwartz, all from Manchester, raised between $100 and $249 each in the fundraiser. The event took place on February 22.
Also at the University of Vermont, Christian Arntsen and Hannah White of Manchester were each named to the university’s dean's list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class. Located in Burlington, Vermont, UVM is a Public Ivy and top 100 national research university founded in 1791.
Jewels Przesiek from Manchester has been named to St. Lawrence University's dean's list for achieving academic excellence during the Spring 2021 semester. To be eligible, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester. Founded in 1856, St. Lawrence University is a private, independent liberal arts institution of about 2,500 students located in Canton, New York.
The University of Rhode Island sent word that Anika Martz of Manchester has been named to the Spring 2021 dean's list. More than 7,000 students were named to the semester’s dean's list, representing nearly all of Rhode Island's cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.
To be included on the dean's list, full-time students must have achieved at least a 3.3 point average. Founded in 1892, the University of Rhode Island is the principal public flagship research and graduate institution in Rhode Island. Competitive and highly regarded, its 14,300 undergraduate students and more than 2,700 graduate students represent 48 states and 76 countries across the globe.
Springfield College has named Elizabeth Athanas of Manchester to its dean's list for academic excellence for the 2021 spring semester, which means she maintained a minimum semester grade average of 3.500 for the term. Athanas has a primary major of Communication Sciences and Disorders. Springfield College is an independent, nonprofit, coeducational institution founded in 1885. Approximately 4,100 students, including 2,500 full-time undergraduate students, study at its main campus in Springfield, Mass., and at its regional campuses across the country.
Annika Smith of Manchester was named to the Bentley University President’s List for the spring 2021 trimester. Students must achieve a 3.7 grade point average with no grade below 3.0 to earn their place on the President’s List, Bentley’s highest distinction for academic excellence in a single term.
North Shore Community College reported that local students were named to its dean's list for the Spring 2021 semester. From Essex, Mersades Bybee, Hayes Demeule, Liam Falk, Benjamin Gonzales, Ashley Moriarty and, from Manchester, Julia Kaper, Dane Moruzzi, Madeline Smith, and Patrick Willwerth. Dean's list Honors are awarded to students who have earned six or more semester hours of academic credit with a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.30 or higher.
Regional private boarding and day schools have also reported in on the success of their students.
St. John’s Prep recently announced the names of students who earned academic honors for the third quarter of the 2020–2021 school year.
Students who qualified for the Headmaster’s List earned grades of A or above in all courses; students who qualified for the Principal’s List earned grades of B+ or above in all courses; and students who qualified for the Honor Roll earned grades of B or above in all courses.
The following students were named to the academic honors list for the Third Quarter 2020–2021. From Essex, Tucker Larson '22 and Charles Larson '27 were named to Headmaster’s List; Colton Friedlander '26, William Kuhl '24, and Samuel Phippen '23 were named to Principal’s List; and Thomas Moulton '22 was named to Honor Roll. In Manchester, Cole Bourgeois '23, Hayden Byrne '21, Breccan Curran '26, and Mathis Riff '27 were named to Headmaster’s List; Cooper Davis '24 and Samuel Roberts '24 were named to Principal’s List. Henry Coote '24
Jameson Curran '24, Chase Davis '21, Luke Magnuson '21, Peter Martin '21, John Morton '24, Connor Queenan '22, and Maximillian Samiei '23 all made Honor Roll.
It’s also worth noting that Luke Magnuson of Manchester, who just graduated from St. John’s Prep in June, was one of just eight students in his class to receive this year’s National Merit Scholarship. That puts Luke among the nation’s top 16,000 test scores of more than 1.3 million high school juniors who took the PSAT. Congratulations Luke.
The Pomfret School in Connecticut has sent word that Carter Lockwood of Manchester (Class of 2022) was named to the Spring 2021 High Honors list. Founded in 1894, Pomfret School is an independent coeducational college preparatory boarding and day school for 350 students in grades 9 through 12 and postgraduates.
Congratulations to all. Send updates to us at erika.brown@thecricket.com.