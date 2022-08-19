Fondly known as Bill (Uncle Bill/Papa Bill) had a great run in his 88 years of life. He was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The son of the late Anne and Louis Trefflee Maloney. He lived in numerous locations in Massachusetts before settling into the town of Manchester -By -The -Sea, Massachusetts, for the remaining 61 years of his life.
His direction and guidance changed the trajectory of many lives. He was a mentor to many aspiring business associates, a life coach to family and friends, and an incredible husband and father. Those who knew him well thought of him as a humble superhero.
Bill is an alumni of Harvard University, class of 1955. He left school briefly to join the army and served in Korea. Upon his return, he finished his studies and graduated with a BA in business. He then joined the family business instilling his progressive visions growing the business into a successful corporation managing medical associations. His business was his passion and he worked until age 85. He was highly revered in his field and fostered many enduring friendships.
Marina, his wife of 55 years who passed 10 years ago, was his true soulmate. Their love was that of a love story. Her family was considered his own and he created many wonderful lifelong relationships.
He leaves behind his two children, Michael and Michele. When he and Marina adopted the children, Bill, with a straight face, jokingly insisted they have a sense of humor. Later in life he humorously informed his children “you get what you pay for!”. Bill was known for his witty wisecracks and playful banter.
Bill has three grandsons Justyn, Tristan and Liam. He has two step brothers and a step sister, Steve, Joe (Jay) and Eleanor (Penny) whom he adored. Bill also had two biological brothers who passed early in life, Alan and Ralph. He told many stories of their rambunctious life as mischievous children. Bill has many nieces and nephews who still love to refer to him endearingly as “Uncle Bill”.
Bill was a private person and did not want any formal services. There will be an informal gather late in September. If desired, expressions of sympathy can be made to any charity of your choice in Bill’s name.