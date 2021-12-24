Rosa Gallardo Cabot, 84, died December 13 at Kaplan House (in Danvers) after kidney failure. She was born in Puerto Aysén, Chile to the late Germán and Rosa (Santana) Gallardo.
After completing Escuela Normal (a high school to train elementary school teachers) she wound up in the small town of Murta where she met Samuel Cabot III during his Peace Corp tour. In 1967 the two married in Santiago and moved to Boston where she completed the Berlitz program to learn English. Berlitz then hired her to teach English. She went on to teach Spanish at various schools (Glenn Urquhart, Manchester High School) as well as private tutoring. In her spare time Rosa loved to play tennis, dance, knit, and watch basketball (she played in high school). The rest of her life was spent doting on her family.
Rosa is survived by her two sons, Samuel G. Cabot (of Boise, ID), and David G. Cabot (of Charlestown, MA) with his wife Sandra. She was predeceased by two daughters, Nancy and Anna Cabot, both of whom passed before the age of two.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at Visitation Parish (Sacred Heart Church), 62 School St, Manchester-by-the-Sea, on Thursday, December 30th at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend, masks will be required. A reception will occur immediately afterwards at Essex County Club (153 School Street). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the United Way of the North Shore (unitedwaymassbay.org/our-impact/service-area/north-shore/).