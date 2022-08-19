It is with a heavy heart that the family of Judith “Judy” Cross announced her passing. She left this world peacefully on August 9 at the Kaplan Hospice House in Danvers surrounded by her loved ones. Judy was the wife of the late Richard Cross with whom she shared 51 years of marriage until his death in 2013.
Judy was born in Marblehead. She was the third of five children born to Margaret and Ambrose Messervey. Even as a child, Judy showed a zest for life and unmatched compassion. These traits grew and followed her into adulthood. Judy's smile could light up a room and her laughter
was infectious. She loved with her whole heart and this love was reciprocated by her friends and family.
Judy married her soulmate Richard Cross, who she affectionately called “Dickie Bird.” They raised a family in Beverly Farms, where many beautiful memories were made. As a couple, they shared a passion for travel. Judy’s favorite vacation was when she went to Ireland. During the winter months they spent their time in Florida enjoying the warm weather, and when home
enjoyed the summer days at West Beach.
Giving her engaging personality and warmth, Judy found the perfect career path and worked for the Department of Mental Health. She devoted herself to her work and did all that she could to make life better for her clients. Judy often said how much she loved her job. Her peers and clients alike appreciated all her efforts.
Judy leaves behind her children; son George Cross and wife Donna of Danvers; daughter Kimberly Cross Parisi of Beverly Farms; daughter-in-law Gail Cross of Danvers; grandchildren Michael Cross, Allyson Garcia, Alexys Cross, Jordyn Parisi, David Parisi and wife Shayna, Ashley Parisi, Katrina O’Donnell and husband Brian, Jessica Cross, Mike Cross, Richard Cross; and several great grandchildren. Judy also leaves behind a special family she considered her own; Lisa and David Palazola, their children Amber, Josh and Jade and their families. In addition, she leaves behind her dear sister, Michelle Irving (whom they share the same birthday); sister-in-law Wanda Messervey, brother-in-law Philip and his wife Ann, brother-in-law Ralph and his wife Ginger; many nieces and nephews; and her special friends, Laura Krenzel and Ellen Nolan.
Judy was predeceased by her son Peter Cross; son-in-law Anthony Parisi; step-son Richard Cross Jr. sister Marsha Buswell and her husband Ralph; sister Suzanne Dodge, husband David, and son David; and her brother Ambrose Messervey. Judy will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Judith’s funeral services will be celebrated at Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly, on Friday, August 19, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held at the Campbell Funeral Home, prior to the funeral service, from 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Judith’s name to Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty Street, Danvers, 01923.