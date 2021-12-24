Anita Jane Bellucci passed away on December 12, at the age of 81, following complications of a long-term illness.
Born in Flushing, New York to Frank W. and Leona L. (Pilarski) Campbell, Anita attended school in East Meadow, New York and graduated from SUNY Cortland in 1962, where she met her husband, Ronald Bellucci. Both studied Physical Education and worked in public education on Long Island, with Anita eventually becoming a full-time mother and Ron coaching high school athletics in the Hauppauge school district until the time of his passing in 1995. Loving and fully devoted to her children in every way, Anita was also passionate about athletics and sports competition, leading her family into long-term pastimes of tennis at the high school, collegiate and instructional levels.
Anita enjoyed gardening, writing letters, finding the perfect gift, and most of all, sharing in the lives and interests of her loved ones. Careers, activities, sports, theatre, engineering, motorcars - if it mattered to those she loved, she wanted to know all about it. She cared deeply about the experiences of her family and friends and was a meticulous keeper of memories. Always ready to share a story or listen to someone else’s, her tenderness, wisdom and friendly humor will be dearly missed.
Anita was a resident of Beverly at the time of her passing and is survived by her four children, Ronald Bellucci Jr. and his wife Danielle of Sound Beach, Long Island, Linda J. Newcomb and her husband Sidney of Orlando, Florida, Keith A. Bellucci and wife Chrisoula of Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Matthew J. Bellucci and his wife Elizabeth of South Hamilton, Mass.; her ten grandchildren and great granddaughter; and her brothers, Frank Campbell and his wife Janet, Neil Campbell and his wife Barbara.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on December 30 at First Congregational Church of Hamilton in South Hamilton, Mass. and will also be streamed live online.