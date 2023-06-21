William W. Melvin, 84, passed away Thursday June 15 at Beverly Hospital. Born in Beverly, he was the son of the late Wallace and Barbara (Walen) Melvin. He was the beloved husband of Beverly (Walker) Melvin.
Bill grew up in Manchester-by-the-Sea, graduating as a member of Story High School, Class of 1957, where he helped lead the Hornets to the Co-Championship of the Eastern MA, High School Six Man Football League. He was also an accomplished baseball player for the Hornets.
After four years of military service in the Coast Guard, he returned home to work at Hoopers Grocery Store. When Hoopers closed, Bill went to work for the United States Postal Service, followed by many years at Essex County Club, where he took care of the grass courts and worked at keeping the course well-manicured. Bill finished his career as a driver for the Greater Lynn Senior Services. Throughout his adult life, Bill was a tireless worker who in his spare time took care of a few estates in town, and worked as the Sexton at Emmanuel Episcopal Church on Masconomo St.
Bill loved woodworking, photography, reminiscing about Manchester, and heading up to Beverly for an ice cream, at Dairy Queen. In his later years he enjoyed watching old sporting events on YouTube, doing crosswords and spending time with his loving family. He was also a 48-year friend of Bill Wilson who was always willing to help a person in need.
In addition to his wife, William is survived by his five children, Tina Dupuis of Wenham, and her husband Brad, Bill Melvin of Gloucester, and his wife Beth Anne, Johanna Rogers of Islesboro, ME, and her husband Rick, Wallace Melvin of Bellmore, NY, and his fiancé Natalie, and Robert Pepper of Manchester-by-the Sea. William also leaves his two nephews, Mark, and Peter Hammond, and his two stepsons, Stephen and Kevin McCoy. William was the proud grandfather of Lindsay Habib, Alexander Mulcahey, Ryan Mulcahey Borden, Conor Mulcahey, Marlee Melvin, Jackson Melvin, Ruby Melvin, Holden Rogers, Annika Rogers, Cassidee Melvin, Wallace Melvin Jr, Liam Melvin, Aidan Melvin, Kaylee Melvin, and Carlee Melvin. He was also the thankful great grandfather of Samuel and Blakely Habib, Andi Jayne and Brooks Mulcahey and Avaree, Wesley, Elise, and August Borden.
His graveside funeral service will be at Rosedale Cemetery in Manchester-by-the- Sea, on Thursday, June 22nd at 1 pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Contributions may be made in William’s memory to The Friends of the Council on Aging, PO Box 264, Manchester-by-the-Sea 01944.