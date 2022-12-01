William E. Scott, 71, of Manchester, passed away Friday, November 25 at his home. Born in Gloucester and raised in Manchester, he was the son of the late Edward and Marian (Sullivan) Scott. Bill was the husband of Sally (George) Scott with whom he shared 40 years of marriage.
Bill was a notable figure in the community and respected business owner in Cape Ann. He was a second-generation owner of Scott Energy Co in Gloucester. He will be remembered for his active involvement in the community, including acting Treasurer of the Manchester Club and Manchester Gridiron Club, former President of Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, a trustee of Cape Ann Savings Bank, and a recipient of countless awards for his service in the community, including being named a Community Hero by the Red Cross in 2011. Those who grew up in Manchester remember Bill for his involvement in a variety of youth sports programs, from Manchester-Essex Little League, the Cape Ann Youth Football League, the Agawam Youth Hockey organization, to the Manchester-Essex Hornet’s Gridiron Club.
Bill was a lifelong member of the Manchester Bath and Tennis Club, where he held various board positions, including President. He was a fierce competitor on the cribbage board and a mainstay on the club’s top deck.
Bill is survived by his wife Sally and his two sons, Adam Scott and his wife Lexi of Essex and Taylor Scott and his wife Anna of Essex; brother Edward Scott and his wife Jane; and grandchildren, Brayden, Willa, and Millie Scott of Essex. He was the brother-in-law to Ann (George) Garrity of Danvers, and James and Linda George of Beverly.
Visiting hours will be held at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly, on Friday, December 2, from 4 to7 p.m. Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill’s name to Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Lane, Gloucester, 01930, www.capeannanimalaid.org.