William Albert Park, aged 84 years, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, born in Nashua, New Hampshire, March 28, 1938, to the late Gladys Berkeley Park and the late Andrew Park, passed on December 8, in Sarasota, Florida, after a brief illness.
Loving father of Jennifer Lea Park and Holly Cristin Park, both of Sarasota, FL; loving life partner of Karen Faith (Berry) Park of Manchester-by-the-Sea and Sarasota, FL; loving grandfather of Lalina Cielle Park-Francis, Coral Auriel Park-Francis, Novelle Serene Park-Francis, Violet Gladys Park and Tamsin Dorothy Park, all of Sarasota, FL; loving father-in-law of Dalston Kerwin Francis of Sarasota, FL; loving uncle of Leslie (Perry) Brennan and Ronald Brennan of Beverly, MA and Matthew Perry of Greenfield, MA; and loving cousin of John Berkeley, David Berkeley, the late Beverly Berkeley and the extended Berkeley family, all of the New England area.
Bill attended and graduated from Nashua High School in 1955, received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Northeastern University in Boston, MA in 1960, and worked as a chemical engineer for Ionics, Incorporated in Watertown, MA for almost 40 years before his retirement in 1999. During his time at Ionics, Bill had the opportunity to travel all over the world designing and installing water treatment/purification plants, spending substantial time in the Middle East and Australia.
Bill was an avid sports fan, particularly of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics and the Nashua Dodgers, an AA farm team for the Brooklyn Dodgers in the late 1940s. Bill collected sports memorabilia and stamps and loved to read and listen to music. He was a vocalist with the former Manchester men’s singing group, The Helmsmen. Bill was also instrumental in the planning, design and building of the current fire station in Manchester-by-the-Sea. One of Bill’s most treasured pastimes was eating out with family at various local restaurants, including the former Surf Restaurant, Hearthside, and Village Restaurant.
A Funeral Service for William will be held Wednesday, December 28, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 221 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA.