Walter F. “Bucky” Burgess, Jr.

Walter “Bucky” Burgess, 84, of Groveland MA, formerly of Beverly and Manchester-by-the-Sea, passed peacefully Wednesday, March 9 surrounded by his family at Kaplan Hospice House after a battle with Alzheimer’s.
Bucky was born in Boston on May 22, 1937, to the late Walter F. Burgess Sr. and Alice F. Kipling “Kippy” Burgess.
After graduating high school in 1955, he joined the U.S. Navy with his good friends Vinnie Doucette and Louie Gates. He later served as a member of the Manchester Police Department, and then worked for the United States Postal Service until his retirement.
He met the love of his life, Joan Marie Lazisky, and they were happily married for 59 years. They enjoyed traveling abroad and within the U.S. and highlights of their travels included beautiful Alaska, Scotland & Ireland and the National Parks.
He enjoyed spending time with his good friends at the American Legion and was a lifelong member of the Manchester Club. He especially enjoyed playing cribbage with his friends, and he belonged to a bowling league for many years. One of his favorite events was Richard Lysiak’s “Bumblebrook Classic Golf Tournament” during their annual “Bachelor Weekend”. Predeceased by many cherished friends, we are comforted by the knowledge that they are all waiting to welcome him home. Heaven will never be the same!
An avid sports fan, he especially enjoyed traveling to spring training annually with his daughter, Diana, to watch his beloved Red Sox prepare for their season.
In addition to his wife Joan, he is survived by his daughter Lynne A. Berkeley of Groveland MA, and Diana L. Crane (Brett) of Gloucester, MA. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Adam L. Berkeley and Alexa N. Berkeley also of Groveland, and his siblings Clara O’Malley of Manchester, Juliette LaFreniere and Russell Burgess of Beverly, and Melinda Burgess of Tucson, AZ, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother Wesley.
We were all blessed to have him in our lives, he was loved by many and he will be missed immeasurably.
Visiting hours will be held at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 4p.m. to 7p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Walter’s name to Care Dimensions, Ste. B-102, 75 Sylvan St, Danvers, MA 01923 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.