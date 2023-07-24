Victoria H. Smith (Pech) of Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation, formerly of Manchester and Essex, passed away on Friday July 7. She was the loving wife of the late Bradley P. Smith, with whom they shared 62 years of marriage.
Victoria was born in Buffalo NY on November 8, 1934, daughter of the late Victor Pech and Helen Pech (Marzuek). She graduated from Kensington HS in Buffalo and then received her Bachelor’s degree from Rosary Hill College in 1956. She worked for Catholic Charities as a social-case worker with unwed mothers.
Victoria loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, home maker and working in her garden. She was a great sudoku and scrabble player. Victoria was also very good at handicapping the horses. She and her husband could be seen as regulars in the Blue Marlin Grille.
She is survived by her five children, Catherine Xavier and husband Paul of Essex, Bradley P. Smith Jr. and wife Michelle of Penfield, NY, Lisa Anne Whelan of Chandler, AZ, Susan Smith and her spouse Patricia Hanson of Gloucester, and Pamela Smith of Cheshire, CT. Victoria was the grandmother of five, Matthew Xavier of Powhatan, VA, Christopher Xavier of Melrose, MA, Casey Marie Whelan of San Tan Valley, AZ, Zachary Smith of Belmont, and Hannah Smith of Waltham and a great grandmother of two, Rayden and Zander Reyes of San Tan Valley, AZ.
She is predeceased by a sister, Marcyanne (Pech) Napier.
A service will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Manchester on Friday, August 4 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Open Door, 28 Emerson Avenue, Gloucester, MA 01930.